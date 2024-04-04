BetterWealth LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 29.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $85,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 257,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,288. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

