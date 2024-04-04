BetterWealth LLC Buys 583 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.47. 22,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

