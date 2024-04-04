BetterWealth LLC Buys 652 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

