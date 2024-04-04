BetterWealth LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 228,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.32. 197,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

