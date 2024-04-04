BetterWealth LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $189.94. 39,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,530. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

