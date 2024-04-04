BetterWealth LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $525.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

