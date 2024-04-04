BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 93.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

BigCommerce Stock Up 1.2 %

BIGC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 20,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,912. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

