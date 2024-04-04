Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bilibili

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Trading Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bilibili by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bilibili by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $29,929,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.