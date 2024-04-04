Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.26.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Bilibili Trading Down 1.7 %
BILI opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
