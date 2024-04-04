Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 5.7%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.29 and last traded at $55.24. Approximately 173,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,170,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Biohaven Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,010,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 959,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $9,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

