Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
