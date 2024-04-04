Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Birks Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

