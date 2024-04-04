Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Reaches $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00040899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.