Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. 4,289,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 26,611,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on BITF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

The firm has a market cap of $740.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

