BITICA COIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.24 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014244 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00021603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,714.28 or 0.99886638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00130477 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,405,261 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000238 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.