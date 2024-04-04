Bittensor (TAO) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $48.63 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $611.77 or 0.00904362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,536,433 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,534,165. The last known price of Bittensor is 571.87547939 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $47,184,262.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

