BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 4.8%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 5,171,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,407,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $48,775,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,316,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

