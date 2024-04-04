BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 218,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,813,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,646,115.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698 over the last ninety days.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

–

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.