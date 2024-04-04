BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 943,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 105,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,005 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. 145,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,310. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

