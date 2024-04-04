BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.64) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192.50 ($2.42).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

