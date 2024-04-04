Block (NYSE:SQ) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,631 shares of company stock valued at $26,955,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

