Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.31. 536,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,487,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

