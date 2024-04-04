BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 406.33% from the stock’s current price.

BM Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BMTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 12,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

