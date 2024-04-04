BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$180.64.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$176.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$162.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

