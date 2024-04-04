BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

DMB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 106,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.79.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.