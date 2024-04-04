Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.7%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $187.41 and last traded at $188.26. Approximately 1,375,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,188,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

