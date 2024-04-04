Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 2,124,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,955,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 3.02.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,959,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,118,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,007,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 3,604,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,270,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after buying an additional 129,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 367,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

