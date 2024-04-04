Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,015.57 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $879.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.66.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

