Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $25.94 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $788.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $851.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

