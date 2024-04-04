Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $50,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock worth $719,043,348. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $506.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.