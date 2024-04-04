Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

