Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Acquires £5,775,000 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £5,775,000 ($7,249,560.63).
BREE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 388 ($4.87). 1,325,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. Breedon Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 408 ($5.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 374.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 352.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,516.13%.
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
