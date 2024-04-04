Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

