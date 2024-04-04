Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,199 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 271.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $678.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $629.27 and a 200-day moving average of $573.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

