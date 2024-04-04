Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $549.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.