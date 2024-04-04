Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,842 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $412.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.