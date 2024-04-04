Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

CASY opened at $315.51 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.19.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.