Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $275.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.38 and a 200-day moving average of $281.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

