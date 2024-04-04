Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cable One worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $417.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.75 and a 52 week high of $768.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.84 and its 200 day moving average is $535.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

