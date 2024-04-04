Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,349 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock valued at $719,043,348. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $521.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $523.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

