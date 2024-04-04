Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,908 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,677 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.