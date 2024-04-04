Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 47,064 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,064 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BWX Technologies worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

