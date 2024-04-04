Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,790 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

EOG stock opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $136.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

