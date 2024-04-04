Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zurich Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $526.54. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 12 month low of $441.54 and a 12 month high of $557.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.26.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

