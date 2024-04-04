Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,723 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $477.42 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.97 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.