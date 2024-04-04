Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,723 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
