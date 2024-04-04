Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $50.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.14.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
