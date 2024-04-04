Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.50. Approximately 421,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,258,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after buying an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.