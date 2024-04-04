British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 5,475,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

