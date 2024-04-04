Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at C$40.75

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

BLX stock opened at C$28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.27.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0807799 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

