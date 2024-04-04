Brokerages Set Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Price Target at C$6.15

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities raised Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

RSI stock opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a market cap of C$672.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.58. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.40.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4300477 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Insiders have acquired 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

