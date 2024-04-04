Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $88.83

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSB. UBS Group increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get SouthState alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 44.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 112.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.